Actress Pori Moni moves High Court for bail in drugs case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Aug 2021 12:05 AM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2021 12:05 AM BdST
Actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, with the screen name Pori Moni, has moved the High Court for bail in a case on drugs-related charges, challenging the decision of a trial court to hear her bail plea after three weeks.
“(The trial court) is not supposed to delay the hearing by such a long time considering the importance of the case. We’re not satisfied with this,” said Mozibur Rahman, the lawyer for the film actress.
The bail petition filed with Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judges Court mentioned her “sickness”, according to him.
The bail plea at the High Court was filed following permission given by the panel of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar on Wednesday.
“I’ll mention the petition for hearing tomorrow (Thursday). Then I can say when the hearing will be held,” said lawyer Mozibur.
A Dhaka metropolitan magistrate on Saturday ordered Pori Moni into jail when the Criminal Investigation Department produced her in court after the third round of remand.
She confronted her own defence team while in court after the lawyers opted against appealing for her release on bail in the narcotics case, filed over the alleged recovery of drugs in a raid on her home on Aug 4.
When the lawyers sought bail on Sunday, Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes set Sept 13 for the hearing.
