Three policemen withdrawn from duty over Pradip’s ‘phone call’ in custody
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Aug 2021 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2021 03:53 PM BdST
Three police personnel have been withdrawn from active duty for allegedly allowing former OC Pradip Kumar Das, a suspect in the Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case, to make a phone call while in the dock.
A panel has been formed to investigate the incident, said Cox’s Bazar Superintendent of Police Md Hasanuzzaman.
“The three members of the court police have been withdrawn for neglect of duty,” he told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.
The policemen withdrawn were ATSI Mohammad Shahabuddin, and constables Abdur Quader and Abdus Salam.
A photo showing former OC Pradip on his mobile phone while standing in the dock has spread on social media, the police superintendent said. It came to the court’s notice on Tuesday.
“OC Pradip may have been speaking on his phone at any point during the court proceedings on Monday,” he said. “Someone standing there may have taken a photo on their mobile phone. But we have yet to scrutinise the photo to check its authenticity.”
Impromptu action was taken against the police personnel assigned to the task after the matter came to light, Hasanuzzaman said.
A three-member panel, led by an additional superintendent of police, has been formed to investigate the incident, he said. Two assistant superintendents of police have been assigned to it as well. Departmental action may be taken against the police personnel once the report is submitted.
Pradip’s phone call while in the dock was brought to the court’s attention on Tuesday, said Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam at Cox’s Bazar District and Sessions Judge’s Court.
The judge later warned OC Pradip on the matter, he said.
Lawyers for the state and the defence were also warned regarding the incident.
Pradip Kumar Das stands accused of involvement in the death of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
RAB said Pradip, former chief of Teknaf Police Station, was involved in killing Sinha because the former army officer had learned of his involvement in the yaba trade.
