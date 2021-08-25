Bangladesh reports 114 virus deaths, 4,966 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,477,930 after 4,966 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest government data.

As many as 33,640 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 14.76 percent. It is the first time in 10 weeks the positivity rate has dipped below 15 percent.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 34 fatalities and 2,728 infections. Chattogram tallied 29 deaths and 954 cases, Khulna 13 deaths and 300 cases, Rajshahi 13 deaths and 249 cases.

Nationwide, another 7,808 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,389,571.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 94.02 percent and the mortality rate at 1.73 percent.

Globally, over 213.30 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.45 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.