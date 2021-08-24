Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Aug 2021 12:12 AM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2021 12:12 AM BdST
Dhaka has been ranked 54th among 60 in the Safe Cities Index 2021 from The Economist Intelligence Unit, improving slightly from the 56th position in 2019.
Sponsored by NEC Corporation, the report is based on the fourth iteration of the index, which ranks the cities across 76 indicators covering digital, health, infrastructure, personal, and environmental security.
Dhaka has scored 48.9, while Copenhagen topped the chart with 82.4 and Yangon is at the bottom with 39.5.
Dhaka has done better in environmental security, having been ranked 47th. But its performance put it on the 56th position in terms of digital security. The city’s ranking in health, infrastructure, and personal security is 52nd, 55th, and 54th.
Overall in South Asia, Karachi is behind Dhaka, just ahead of Yangon, where recent protests against Myanmar military junta’s takeover saw hundreds of demonstrators killed.
Mumbai has been placed 50th, two notches behind New Delhi.
The report said the top of the table has changed dramatically – with Copenhagen first overall and Toronto second – but the “first division” remains largely the same.
In each of the last three iterations, Tokyo, Singapore and Osaka – always in that order – have been the index leaders.
In all four editions of the index, six cities – Amsterdam, Melbourne, Tokyo, Toronto, Singapore and Sydney – have all figured among the leading 10, with only a few points separating them.
Income and transparency remain strongly correlated with higher index scores, the report observed.
Cities with higher scores in the Human Development Index, or HDI, have also done better in the Safe Cities results.
“Here our experts warn that cause and effect are not straightforward. Income can help fund safety-increasing investments, but economic growth in turn depends on an environment benefiting from every kind of security. The likely relationship here is a virtuous circle,” the report said.
“More straightforward is the likely link between transparency and security: the World Bank’s Control of Corruption scores and ours also correlate tightly independent of HDI results. Clean government is a fundamental requirement for a city to be safe.”
