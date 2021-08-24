CID ‘almost wraps up’ probe into 15 cases against Pori Moni, Helena and others

The investigators will begin submitting the reports “within one to one and a half months”, CID chief Additional Inspector General of Police Mahbubur Rahman hopes.

“We’re done with most of the work, only waiting for some forensic reports,” he said on Tuesday. The CID conducted the tests on suspected drugs found in the raids.

Besides the accused, they have interrogated many but do not plan to question others now, he said.

The CID also asked the Bangladesh Bank to check if the accused have committed any financial crime, such as money laundering. Mahbubur said they sought information from 22 sources and will launch formal investigation if they find evidence of financial crime.

AIG Mahbubur also responded to criticism of the law enforcers for taking Pori Moni into custody for questioning three times in a case on charges related to drugs.

“We’ve done it to ensure proper investigation,” he said, pointing out that the CID took her into remand once after the case had been transferred from the police’s Detective Branch, and then again to crosscheck some information.

Besides Pori Moni and businesswoman Helena, the other suspects in the 15 cases include film producer Nazrul Islam Raz, and models Faria Mahbub Piasha and Moriom Akter Mou.

Some of the accused said they brought the drugs from abroad, while some said they bought it from the airport, according to Mahbubur. “Irrespective of their sources, storing unauthorised drugs at home or elsewhere is a crime,” he said.

Helena, a businesswoman who was recently sacked from an Awami League subcommittee, was arrested on charges of spreading propaganda and misleading information on digital platforms on Jul 29. Later, the RAB reported recovering foreign liquor from her house. She was named in five cases, including one on forgery charges.

While the incident was still fresh, police arrested models Piasha and Mou on Aug 1 from Baridhara and Mohammadpur. They recovered liquor and drugs from their houses, the police said. Separate cases were filed against the models.

On Aug 3, the RAB arrested Sharful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan and his accomplice Md Masudul Islam alias Jishan in Bashundhara on charges of carrying out illicit activities in the name of DJ parties.

The next day RAB raided Pori Moni’s residence in Banani. After several hours of raid, RAB arrested Pori Moni and her associate Ashraful Islam Dipu.

The RAB also detained film producer Nazrul Islam Raz and his manager Sabuj Ali in a similar raid on his house the same day.

Actress Pori Moni consumed alcohol and hosted drinking parties regularly, for which she set up a minibar at home, the RAB said. Also, they recovered porn content from a computer in Raz’s house, they said.