Bangladesh logs 114 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in nearly two months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Aug 2021 05:48 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2021 05:48 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 114 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, the lowest since Jun 29, taking the total toll from the coronavirus to 25,513.
The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,472,964 after 5,249 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 42 fatalities and 2,960 infections. Chattogram tallied 29 deaths and 1,029 cases, and Khulna 13 deaths and 276 cases.
Nationwide, another 8,907 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,381,763.
As many as 34,708 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 15.12 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 93.81 percent and the mortality rate at 1.73 percent.
Globally, over 212.63 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.44 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- 11 cases against Khaleda to be heard Oct 20
- Dhaka 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index
- Floods may worsen as rains continue
- Xulhaz-Tonoy murder verdict on Aug 31
- Pharmacy owner remanded over stealing vaccines
- 7 killed in Dinajpur lightning strikes
- Second dose of Oxford vaccine can be taken without SMS
- Dr Nitai murder trial stuck in final stage
- Bangladesh logs 114 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in nearly two months
- 74 Rohingya people arrested in Chattogram lime orchards
- Court to hear 11 cases against Khaleda Zia on Oct 20
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- Floods in parts of Bangladesh may worsen as rains continue
- Tribunal to deliver verdict on murders of LGBT rights activist Xulhaz, Tonoy on Aug 31
Most Read
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- Taliban reject extended deadline as US races to finish evacuation
- Oman to lift travel ban on fully vaccinated passengers from Bangladesh, India on Sept 1
- No more ‘mass’ vaccination: Bangladesh to continue registration as new doses arrive
- Rise in industrial unit registration brightens investment growth chances
- Bangladesh reports 117 virus deaths, 5,717 cases in a day
- Chaos persists at Kabul airport as Taliban discuss new government
- Biden expected to decide within 24 hours on Afghan evacuation deadline
- FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
- DGHS lifts suspension on Praava Health services after three weeks