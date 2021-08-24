Bangladesh logs 114 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in nearly two months

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,472,964 after 5,249 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 42 fatalities and 2,960 infections. Chattogram tallied 29 deaths and 1,029 cases, and Khulna 13 deaths and 276 cases.

Nationwide, another 8,907 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,381,763.

As many as 34,708 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 15.12 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 93.81 percent and the mortality rate at 1.73 percent.

Globally, over 212.63 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.44 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.