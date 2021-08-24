74 Rohingya people arrested in Chattogram lime orchards

They were arrested from houses built near the Kalandar Shah Mazar of Maddham Karaldenga area in Chattogram's Boalkhali Upazila early on Tuesday, said Sub-Inspector Sumon Kanti Dey of Boalkhali Police Station.

"These Rohingyas arrived in Chattogram after escaping camps in Ukhiya, Teknaf and other areas (of Cox's Bazar). They worked as labourers in the Karaldanga hill tracts,” SI Sumon told bdnews24.com.

"They built houses in the area to live and work in the lemon orchards. Preparations are underway to file cases against them under the Passport Act.”

On Jun 26, police had arrested another 31 Rohingya from the Karaldanga area.

Locals have complained that lime orchard owners hire Rohingyas for cheap labour. And so Rohingya who escape their camps, are building houses in Boalkhali and settling down.