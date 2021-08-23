Tribunal to deliver verdict on murders of LGBT rights activist Xulhaz, Tonoy on Aug 31

Judge Mojibur Rahman of Dhaka’s Anti-Terrorism Tribunal set the date on Monday after hearing arguments of both sides.

The state has sought the death penalty for all the accused. Golam Sarwar Khan Zakir finished making his case for capital punishment on Sunday. Defence lawyer Nazrul Islam then began placing his arguments and finished the rest on Monday.

Along with Zia, a sacked army officer, charges were pressed against Akram Hossain, Sabbirul Hoque Chowdhury, Moulana Zunaid Ahmed, Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon, Arafat Rahman, Sheikh Abdullah, and Asadullah.

Among them, Zia, Akram, Sabbirul, and Zunaid are on the run.

On Apr 25 in 2016, Xulhaz was hacked to death inside his apartment at Kalabagan along with Tonoy.

The attack was one of a series of militant-linked assassinations of secular activists and religious minorities. The investigation found Islamist militants responsible for the killings of Xulhaz and Tonoy.

An international relations graduate from the Dhaka University, the 35-year-old Xulhaz joined the US embassy in 2007 before taking up what would turn out to be his last assignment at the USAID.

He also edited Roopbaan, Bangladesh’s first LGBT magazine.

Tonoy, 26, was involved with the Lok Natyadal theatre group. He taught drama to children at an organisation called the Peoples Theatre.

A patrolling policeman, who tried to stop the assailants, was also injured in the process. The assistant sub-inspector managed to snatch a bag containing two firearms, ammunition, and a mobile phone from the assailants.

That same night Xulhaz’s brother started a murder case against five to six unidentified suspects at the Kalabagan Police Station. A separate case was also initiated over the attack on the policeman and the confiscated firearms.