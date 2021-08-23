Pharmacy owner remanded over stealing Moderna vaccine

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikdar granted the remand of 39-year old Dr Bijoy Krishna Talukdar on Monday under the Special Powers Act.

The court rejected case officer SI Abdul Aziz’s petition for a 10-day custody to interrogate Bijoy.

“He's a fraud. He stole these vaccines somehow. There's already a case against him accusing him for raping a patient,” lawyer Azad said.

“These vaccines were only supplied to hospitals and government medical centres nominated by the Directorate General of Health Services. How did he acquire these vaccines?”

“It's important to question him in custody to unravel the mystery related to such a sensitive issue.”

The court turned down Bijoy’s petition against the remand.

On the night of Aug 18, Bijoy was arrested at a pharmacy in Dakshinkhan with two vials of the Moderna vaccine, along with two empty boxes.

Sub-Inspector Rejia Khatun of Dakshinkhan Police Station initiated the case accusing Bijoy of selling the vaccines at a higher price through his community clinic known as Daridra Paribar Seba Sangstha.

Earlier, one of his female patients started a rape case under Dhaka’s Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal no 5.

Bijoy's first attorney in the case was Advocate Syed Farida Yasmin Jessy. As it had occurred to her that the allegations against Bijoy may be true, she withdrew herself from representing him.