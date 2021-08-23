Low-lying lands in Bangladesh flooded by upstream water
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Aug 2021 01:40 AM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2021 01:40 AM BdST
Water from upstream is swelling the Brahmaputra, Jamuna and Padma rivers, triggering floods across the low-lying lands of several districts.
The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of Bangladesh Water Development Board on Sunday said water was flowing above the danger mark at Kurigram point of the Dharla River; Kazipur, Mathura and Aricha of the Jamuna; the Atrai’s Baghabari; the Padma’s Goalanda and Sureswar, and the Garai’s Kamarkhali.
Executive Engineer Md Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan of the centre said water levels at the Brahmaputra, Jamuna and Padma will keep rising in the next 24 hours.
The flood situation may worsen in the low-lying lands of Kurigram, Sirajganj, Pabna, Kushtia, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur and Shariatpur.
Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque said the country recorded its highest rainfall of 77mm in Sylhet over the past 24 hours and the showers may intensify in the next two days.
Monsoon is less active across the country and weak to moderate over the north Bay of Bengal.
Monday’s forecast says moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds and heavy rainfalls may occur in some areas of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.
