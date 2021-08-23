Lightning strikes kill seven people amid rains in Dinajpur

Seven boys from Sadar Upazila’s Nischchintopur village were injured after being struck by lightning strike while playing mobile phone games under a tin shed near No. 8 railway signalling bell at Dinajpur Uposhahar around 3pm on Monday.

Firoz Hossain and Moksed Ali, who rescued the boys after witnessing the incident, said the victims were taken to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

Sazzad Hossain, 13, ‘Apon’, 14, Hasan Ali, 12, and Mim Mandal, 13, died at the hospital while Mominul Islam, 13, ‘Atik’, 15, and another unidentified boy were “critically injured”, the rescuers said.

Kotwali Police Station OC Mozaffar Hossain also confirmed the news of the four deaths.

At Chirirbandar Upazila, four young men were fatally hit by lightning strike while fishing in a pond in the afternoon at Dakshin Sukdebpur village, said Moinuddin Shah, chairman of Abdulpur Union Parishad.

The victims are Noor Islam, 24, Abdur Razzak, 23, and Abbas Ali, 22.