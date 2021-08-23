Lightning strikes kill seven people amid rains in Dinajpur
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdews24.com
Published: 23 Aug 2021 07:09 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2021 07:09 PM BdST
Lightning strikes have killed at least seven people in two separate incidents amid heavy rains in Dinajpur.
Seven boys from Sadar Upazila’s Nischchintopur village were injured after being struck by lightning strike while playing mobile phone games under a tin shed near No. 8 railway signalling bell at Dinajpur Uposhahar around 3pm on Monday.
Firoz Hossain and Moksed Ali, who rescued the boys after witnessing the incident, said the victims were taken to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.
Sazzad Hossain, 13, ‘Apon’, 14, Hasan Ali, 12, and Mim Mandal, 13, died at the hospital while Mominul Islam, 13, ‘Atik’, 15, and another unidentified boy were “critically injured”, the rescuers said.
Kotwali Police Station OC Mozaffar Hossain also confirmed the news of the four deaths.
At Chirirbandar Upazila, four young men were fatally hit by lightning strike while fishing in a pond in the afternoon at Dakshin Sukdebpur village, said Moinuddin Shah, chairman of Abdulpur Union Parishad.
The victims are Noor Islam, 24, Abdur Razzak, 23, and Abbas Ali, 22.
- 7 killed in Dinajpur lightning strikes
- Second dose of Oxford vaccine can be taken without SMS
- Dr Nitai murder trial stuck in final stage
- Upstream water triggers floods in low-lying lands
- Death sought for 8 accused of killing Xulhaz, Tonoy
- Complaints filed against Barishal UNO, OC
- Two policemen arrested with drugs in Jashore
- Hasina congratulates new Malaysia PM Sabri
- Second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be taken without SMS
- ‘Dream one step closer to reality’: Padma Bridge gets final slab
- CID frees daughters of Japanese woman from Bangladeshi husband’s custody
- Sinha murder: witnesses begin to testify in Cox’s Bazar court
- Doctor Nitai murder trial stuck in final stage
- Low-lying lands in Bangladesh flooded by upstream water
Most Read
- Anti-Taliban leader Massoud wants to talk but ready to fight
- Court orders Pori Moni back to jail in drugs case
- No more ‘mass’ vaccination: Bangladesh to continue registration as new doses arrive
- At Kabul’s airport, the situation grows increasingly dire
- ‘Dream one step closer to reality’: Padma Bridge gets final slab
- Airlines await CAAB approval for flights to India
- Bangladesh reports 117 virus deaths, 5,717 cases in a day
- Death penalty sought for 8 accused of murdering LGBT rights activist Xulhaz, Tonoy
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- Sinha murder: witnesses begin to testify in Cox’s Bazar court