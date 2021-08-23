Floods in parts of Bangladesh may worsen as rains continue

The flood situation is likely to continue for five days and it may “slightly worsen” in low-lying lands of Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur and Shariatpur, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said on Monday.

The centre’s Executive Engineer Md Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said river water was flowing above the danger level at seven places.

Heavy rains are likely and they may swell the basins of the Teesta, Dharla, Dudhkumar, Brahmaputra and upper Meghna. The water of the Padma is rising and it will continue for 24 hours.

The rivers in the north-east will continue to rise for 72 hours.

Dhaka and other parts of the country experienced moderate to heavy rains on Monday.

At least nine people were killed by lightning strikes in Dinajpur and Sunamganj amid rains.

Maximum rainfall of 51mm was recorded in Syhet.

Meteorologist Arif Hossain said the trend of rain will continue in the north for two more days.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Dhaka division and at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with heavy to very heavy falls at places over northern part of the country on Tuesday.