‘Dream one step closer to reality’: Padma Bridge gets final slab
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Aug 2021 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2021 02:12 PM BdST
The dream of the people of southern Bangladesh is one step closer to reality as the final slab has been installed on the Padma Bridge.
The slab was set around 10 am on Monday, said executive engineer Dewan Md Abdul Kader. Casting pitch over the 6.15 km bridge is all that is left now to make it fully operational.
According to official accounts, 87.25 percent of the project was completed by July, while 94.25 percent of the bridge construction was done.
The project is supposed to be wrapped up by June next year as per the last revised plan.
The project took off in December 2014 before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated work on the main bridge a year later.
In December 2020, the bridge came into full view with the installation of 41 spans in 42 piers stretching 150 metres.
Regular transports will travel on the upper section of the two-storey bridge, while trains will take the lower route.
- Dr Nitai murder trial stuck in final stage
- Upstream water triggers floods in low-lying lands
- Death sought for 8 accused of killing Xulhaz, Tonoy
- Complaints filed against Barishal UNO, OC
- Two policemen arrested with drugs in Jashore
- Hasina congratulates new Malaysia PM Sabri
- Rivers rising as rains continue
- 3,991 virus cases, lowest daily count in a month
- ‘Dream one step closer to reality’: Padma Bridge gets final slab
- CID frees daughters of Japanese woman from Bangladeshi husband’s custody
- Sinha murder: witnesses begin to testify in Cox’s Bazar court
- Doctor Nitai murder trial stuck in final stage
- Low-lying lands in Bangladesh flooded by upstream water
- Death penalty sought for 8 accused of murdering LGBT rights activist Xulhaz, Tonoy
Most Read
- Airlines await CAAB approval for flights to India
- Court orders Pori Moni back to jail in drugs case
- Anti-Taliban leader Massoud wants to talk but ready to fight
- Bangladesh logs 139 virus deaths, 4,804 new cases in a day
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- At Kabul’s airport, the situation grows increasingly dire
- Is an exoskeleton suit in your future?
- Ex-manager says R Kelly thought Aaliyah, 15, was pregnant with his baby
- Barishal mayor meets officials of administration, police after clash
- Death penalty sought for 8 accused of murdering LGBT rights activist Xulhaz, Tonoy