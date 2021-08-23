Doctor Nitai murder trial stuck in final stage

Dr Nitai, an assistant professor of the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital in Dhaka’s Mohakhali, was murdered at his quarters nine years ago. The lengthy trial has left his family frustrated.

The case dossier is in such a bad state that officials used tapes to keep the papers from falling apart. The investigation officer has added a copy of the charge sheet to it, but it is difficult to read the writings.

The No. 10 Special Judge’s Court of Dhaka is trying the murder. Inspector Gazi Taur Rahman, currently at Balaganj Police Station in Sylhet, investigated the case when he was with the Detective Branch.

He was the last to testify on Apr 1 this year, and judge Md Nazrul Islam set Apr 21 to resume hearing, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The presiding judge is quite keen on wrapping up the trial quickly, but it has stalled due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Now that the courts have reopened, the trial will proceed,” said state counsellor Mahbubul Hasan.

As many as 24 of the 27 state witnesses have testified so far. The state will close the deposition of its witnesses with the recording of the statement of Sub-Inspector Emdadul Haque Toyeb, a member of the investigation team. “It won’t be a matter if we skip the two other witnesses,” said Mahbubul.

Dr Dutta was a leader of the pro-Awami League forum of physicians, the Swadhinata Chikitshok Parishad. He was knifed to death at his home in the NIDCH residential area on Aug 23, 2012.

The only other person in the building at the time of Dr Dutta’s murder was his elderly mother. His wife was away in Chattogram. The murder case was started by his father at the Banani Police Station.

On Feb 11, 2013, Ataur, then a DB inspector, filed a charge sheet against 10 over theft, burglary and murder.

According to the case dossier, Nitai, a member of Bangladesh Medical Association’s executive committee, was killed because he saw the robbers during the burglary. The suspects stole Tk 500,000 and two pieces of gold jewellery from the home.

The accused are Dr Nitai’s car driver Kamrul Hasan Arun, Masum Mintu alias Mintu alias Barogira Mintu, Masum alias Pyeda Masum, Rafiqul Islam, Sayeed Bepari alias Abu Sayeed, Bakul Miah, Md Hossain Miji, Md Abul Kalam alias Pichchi Kalam, ‘Saidul’ and ‘Faisal’. All of them are in police custody.

Five of the accused – Islam, Miah, Mintu, Arun and Sayeed – were also shown arrested in the case of the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

Sagar and Runi were killed on Feb 11, 2012. Law enforcers have not made much headway in that case either.

The police claim that all of the suspects were burglars by profession.

The court framed charges against the accused on July 22, 2013 and began the trial on Jan 28, 2014 by recording the testimony of Nitai’s father Tarit Kanti Dutta.

Documents show the trial lost pace in mid-2016 as no witness had testified in over a year.

Nazrul Islam is the third judge hearing the case.

The court last year rapped the police for their failure to present the witnesses despite arrest warrants. Later, the state got some of its witnesses to testify.

Dr Nitai’s father Tarit died in 2015 during the course of the trial. Dr Nitai’s mother Monju Rani Dutta is bedridden.

Dr Nitai’s brother Gopal Krishna Dutta has expressed his frustration with how long the case has dragged on.

“My father died from this despair,” he had told bdnews24.com. “His health failed over the grief of Nitai’s murder.”