CID frees daughters of Japanese woman from Bangladeshi husband’s custody

CID on Sunday said the children, aged 10 and 11 years, of Nakano Eriko and Sharif Imran will be produced before a court on Monday.

Jisanul Haque, additional superintendent of CID, did not disclose when or from where the girls were “rescued”.

Recently, Nakano Eriko flew to Bangladesh and filed a writ petition with the High Court to obtain guardianship of her daughters and produce them in court.

Following the initial hearing of the petition on Aug 19, a virtual bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman ordered the authorities to produce the two daughters before the court.

The court also ordered Sharif, an American citizen of Bangladeshi descent, and his sister Amina Zabeen to attend a hearing on Aug 31, while instructing law enforcers to bar Sharif from fleeing the country with the girls.

According to the petition, Nakano Eriko, 46, and Sharif, 58, got married in July 2008 in compliance with the law of Japan. Nakano filed for divorce in January this year.

They gave birth to three children with the other daughter aged seven years. The girls used to study in a school in Tokyo.

Three days after Nakano Eriko filed for divorce in January, Sharif appealed to the school authorities to allow him to take one of the daughters with him, which the administration declined.

Later Sharif picked up his two elder daughters from the bus stop on their way back home and took them to a rented apartment.

In February, Sharif applied for passports for the girls, providing false information. Having received the passports after a week, Sharif flew with his daughters to Bangladesh and has been living here since.