Major rivers rising in Bangladesh as rains in the upstream continue

The rise of water, except in the rivers Kushiara and Surma, will continue for another day, Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer at the Water Development Board’s Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, said on Saturday.

Out of the 109 points observed by the centre, water was flowing at and up to 1cm above the danger level at seven places on Saturday night. The level was rising at 64 points and at an alarming rate at 19 places.

Meteorologist AKM Ruhul Quddus said the trend of rain is likely to increase in the next five days.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated trough extends up to North Bay.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country.

Day temperature may go up slightly and the mercury at night may remain almost unchanged over the country.