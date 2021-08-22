Health officials involved in COVID vaccine sales will be punished: DGHS

The health directorate is currently conducting a probe after a paramedic was recently caught selling the vaccine in Dhaka, Khurshid Alam said on Sunday.

"This is the subject of a legal process. Police have opened an investigation against the man, while the DGHS is also running a probe over the incident. We'll take action in accordance with the probe report."

Bijoy Krishna Talukdar was arrested with two vials of Moderna vaccine from a pharmacy in Dhaka's Dakkhinkhan on Aug 18. Two boxes of the vaccine were recovered from him. Bijoy, a resident of Dakkhinkhan's Hajipara, runs a clinic and a pharmacy in the area.

He was apprehended on charges of selling the coronavirus vaccine and was later sent to jail by a court.

Bangladesh has been administering vaccines to its citizens free of cost as part of the efforts to contain a rampaging coronavirus pandemic. The South Asian nation has received several shipments of the Moderna vaccine under the global vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX.

It is still unclear how Bijoy got hold of the vaccine but investigation officers suspect the involvement of DGHS personnel in the incident.