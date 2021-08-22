Health officials involved in COVID vaccine sales will be punished: DGHS
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2021 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2021 03:36 PM BdST
The government will take stern action against anyone from the Directorate General of Health Services involved in the sale of the coronavirus vaccine, Director General Prof ABM Khurshid Alam has warned.
The health directorate is currently conducting a probe after a paramedic was recently caught selling the vaccine in Dhaka, Khurshid Alam said on Sunday.
Bijoy Krishna Talukdar was arrested with two vials of Moderna vaccine from a pharmacy in Dhaka's Dakkhinkhan on Aug 18. Two boxes of the vaccine were recovered from him. Bijoy, a resident of Dakkhinkhan's Hajipara, runs a clinic and a pharmacy in the area.
He was apprehended on charges of selling the coronavirus vaccine and was later sent to jail by a court.
It is still unclear how Bijoy got hold of the vaccine but investigation officers suspect the involvement of DGHS personnel in the incident.
- Two policemen arrested with drugs in Jashore
- Hasina congratulates new Malaysia PM Sabri
- Rivers rising as rains continue
- 3,991 virus cases, lowest daily count in a month
- 'Why don't you seek bail': Pori Moni to lawyers
- Pori Moni arrives in court
- Hasina motorcade attack: Fugitive convict arrested
- Fire breaks out at Banani building
- Two police constables arrested in possession of drugs in Jashore
- Hasina congratulates new Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob
- Major rivers rising in Bangladesh as rains in the upstream continue
- City corporation suspends trade licences of businesses at fire-ravaged Banani building
- Bangladesh counts 3,991 new virus cases, lowest in a month
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
Most Read
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- Banani fire brought under control after nearly four hours
- Bangladesh counts 3,991 new virus cases, lowest in a month
- City corporation suspends trade licences of businesses at fire-ravaged Banani building
- Court orders Pori Moni back to jail in drugs case
- Anti-Taliban forces say they've taken three districts in Afghanistan's north
- As Kabul turmoil mounts, Taliban's PR offensive falters
- US urges Americans to keep clear of Kabul airport as crowd chaos grows
- I never fear death, am ready to sacrifice my life for the people: Hasina
- Airlines await CAAB approval for flights to India