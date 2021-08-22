Hasina congratulates new Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2021 03:06 AM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2021 03:06 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated her newly appointed Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
In a felicitation message, she expressed the confidence that Malaysia would further prosper and progress to its desired goals under Ismail Sabri’s leadership, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
Hasina reiterated that Bangladesh and Malaysia enjoyed an “excellent” relationship based on shared faith, fraternity, cooperation and prosperity.
Both the countries are committed to strengthening and widening the comprehensive and cooperative partnership in various areas such as education, human resources, trade, investment, tourism, manufacturing and agriculture in compliance with achieving shared benefit and win-win outcomes, she said.
She believes the bilateral relations will grow in strength and substance during Ismail Sabri’s tenure in office. The premier said she looks forward to working closely with him.
Hasina added Malaysia hosts a substantial number of Bangladeshi workers who contribute to Malaysia's development and the economic prosperity of Bangladesh.
- 3,991 virus cases, lowest daily count in a month
- 'Why don't you seek bail': Pori Moni to lawyers
- Pori Moni arrives in court
- Hasina motorcade attack: Fugitive convict arrested
- Fire breaks out at Banani building
- Virus deaths top 25,000
- Shias observe Ashura amid pandemic
- 21-month extension for govt job seekers
- City corporation suspends trade licences of businesses at fire-ravaged Banani building
- Bangladesh counts 3,991 new virus cases, lowest in a month
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- Pori Moni arrives in court, no bail plea made
- 2002 attack on Hasina's motorcade: Police arrest fugitive convict in Dhaka
- Fire breaks out at building in Dhaka’s Banani
Most Read
- Banani fire brought under control after nearly four hours
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- Court orders Pori Moni back to jail in drugs case
- Residents panic as building tilts in Dhaka’s Sutrapur
- Bangladesh counts 3,991 new virus cases, lowest in a month
- 2002 attack on Hasina's motorcade: Police arrest fugitive convict in Dhaka
- ‘We sneaked past the crowd’: Airline pilot recounts escape from Kabul
- Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine is imminent
- Cowering in the bathroom: Some Afghans dread the Taliban knock at the door
- Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals