Hasina congratulates new Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob

In a felicitation message, she expressed the confidence that Malaysia would further prosper and progress to its desired goals under Ismail Sabri’s leadership, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Hasina reiterated that Bangladesh and Malaysia enjoyed an “excellent” relationship based on shared faith, fraternity, cooperation and prosperity.

Both the countries are committed to strengthening and widening the comprehensive and cooperative partnership in various areas such as education, human resources, trade, investment, tourism, manufacturing and agriculture in compliance with achieving shared benefit and win-win outcomes, she said.

She believes the bilateral relations will grow in strength and substance during Ismail Sabri’s tenure in office. The premier said she looks forward to working closely with him.

Hasina added Malaysia hosts a substantial number of Bangladeshi workers who contribute to Malaysia's development and the economic prosperity of Bangladesh.