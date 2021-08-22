Dhaka court clears way for actress Eka’s release from jail
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2021 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2021 06:20 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has approved bail for actress Simon Hasan Eka in a case against her for abusing her domestic help.
The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Judge Mamunur Rashid approved the bail petition on Sunday and set the bond at Tk 10,000.
The recent development cleared the way for her release from jail, her lawyers confirmed. She had previously secured bail in a narcotics case on Aug 10.
On Jul 31, police raided the actress’s home after her house help Hajera Begum called the emergency line 999.
According to the narcotics case files, police found five yaba tablets, 50 grams of marijuana, and alcohol during the raid.
That night Hajera filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against her employer. The narcotics case was filed by police.
Police had sought a remand order to interrogate the actress, but the court turned it down.
Eka, a popular actress in the nineties, starred in over 30 Bangladeshi films. She has not acted in any films for over a decade.
