Dhaka court clears way for actress Eka’s release from jail

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Judge Mamunur Rashid approved the bail petition on Sunday and set the bond at Tk 10,000.

The recent development cleared the way for her release from jail, her lawyers confirmed. She had previously secured bail in a narcotics case on Aug 10.

On Jul 31, police raided the actress’s home after her house help Hajera Begum called the emergency line 999.

“Despite working for three months, she had yet to receive her wages,” said Hatirjheel Police OC Abdur Rashid. “Hajera claimed she was beaten when she asked for her back pay. She had an injury on her head.”

According to the narcotics case files, police found five yaba tablets, 50 grams of marijuana, and alcohol during the raid.

That night Hajera filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against her employer. The narcotics case was filed by police.

Police had sought a remand order to interrogate the actress, but the court turned it down.

Eka, a popular actress in the nineties, starred in over 30 Bangladeshi films. She has not acted in any films for over a decade.