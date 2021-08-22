Complaints filed against Barishal UNO, OC over clash with mayor’s workers
Barishal Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2021 09:40 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2021 09:40 PM BdST
Barishal City Corporation or BCC has filed two complaints against Barishal Sadar UNO and OC of Kotwali Police over the police’s clash with workers and supporters of the mayor.
BCC Revenue Officer Babul Halder and Panel Mayor Rafiqul Islam Khokon filed the complaints with the court of Barishal Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Masum Billah on Sunday.
The court took cognisance of the complaints and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI to submit an investigation report by Sep 23.
UNO Munibur Rahman, Kotwali Model Police OC Nurul Islam and SI Shahjalal Mallick were named as the accused in the complaint filed by Khokon, according to the court’s clerk Kamrul Islam.
Five unidentified members of the Ansar and 40 unknown people were also accused in the complaint.
The complaint filed by Babul accused four members of the Ansar, UNO Munibur and 40 other unknown individuals.
Ansar members of the UNO’s security detail assaulted BCC Administrative Officer Swapan Kumar Das and cleaners when the workers tried to remove banners and festoons from Upazila Parishad compound during a drive on C&B Road on Aug 18, the two complaints allege.
At one point, the UNO and members of the Ansar shot at Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah with the intention to kill when the mayor travelled to the spot with officials of the city corporation, according to the complaints.
City corporation workers suffered gunshot wounds as they created a human shield to protect the mayor, the accusers said.
Earlier, the UNO and Kotwali Police OC filed two cases over the incident naming Mayor Abdullah as the prime accused.
LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam said the incident was “nothing but a misunderstanding”.
He believes the issue will be settled soon.
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said the incident was “isolated” and “did not create any crisis”.
