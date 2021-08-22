Actress Pori Moni seeks bail from judge's court

Her lawyer Mojibur Rahman filed the petition on Sunday in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes.

A hearing on the matter has been scheduled on Sept 13, he later told bdnews24.com.

Actress Pori Moni was sent back to jail by a court at the end of her third remand term in a drug-related case on Saturday, Aug 21, 2021.

"We have stated in the application that Pori Moni is ill. She is working on many films. She is playing the role of Pritilata Waddedar, a fiery revolutionary during the anti-British movement."

"Due to her arrest, the work on the films has stalled. It's not just the producers, the directors, and the audience who are suffering but the state is also losing out."

The Rapid Action Batallion conducted a raid on Pori Moni's home in Banani on Aug 4. The elite police unit later detained her allegedly with bottles of liquor, Yaba pills and LSD blots.

A prison van takes actress Pori Moni back to jail from court after at the end of her third spell of questioning in custody in a drug-related case on Saturday, Aug 21, 2021. Photo: Kazi Salahuddin Razu

The actress has already been remanded three times in the case by the CID and was ordered to back jail at the end of her most recent spell of questioning in custody on Friday. However, her legal team did not submit a bail plea at the hearing.

The actress was left aggrieved by her lawyers' stance and vented her frustrations at them at the end of the hearing. "You should apply for bail. Don't you understand how much I'm suffering?" she said.

Asked about Pori Moni's reaction in court, her chief counsel Mojibur said, "We did not seek bail due to some technical reasons. Everyone knows why we did not ask for bail -- everyone can understand that.”