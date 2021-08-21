Residents panic as building tilts in Dhaka’s Sutrapur
Kazi Mobarak Hossain, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Aug 2021 01:09 AM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2021 01:09 AM BdST
A six-storey building has tilted in Dhaka’s Sutrapur, leaving the residents of the neighbourhood panicked and putting at risk a four-storey building next to it.
Dhaka South City Corporation has evacuated the residents of the two buildings fearing a collapse.
Locals on Friday said the leaning building styled “Haji Bari, Etotuku Basa” with the holding number 47/2 was constructed in 1995 by filling up a ditch.
The city corporation put up a notice outside the building declaring it risky and asking all to stay away from it.
ABM Aminullah Nuri, chairman of the capitals development authority Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or RAJUK, said they have constituted a committee to investigate the reason behind the building leaning.
Before the building was erected, water used to run through the place, according to him.
RAJUK officials could not contact the owner as she was not present during a visit.
Locals said many of the buildings in the area have more storeys than the plans approved by RAJUK.
The RAJUK chairman said 23 teams of the agency, including four mobile courts, work in the capital to identify the buildings made in breach of plan. “They report every month.”
