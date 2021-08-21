Fire breaks out at building in Dhaka’s Banani
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Aug 2021 11:13 AM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2021 11:13 AM BdST
A fire has broken out on the third floor of a six-storey building in Dhaka’s Banani.
The fire started around 9:15 am in the Chairman Bari area, the fire service said.
Nine fire service units are working to put out the blaze, Rozina Akhtar, a Fire Service Control Room official, told bdnews24.com.
“Offices for Ananda TV are on the second floor of the building,” said Ziaur Rahman, the operator on-duty at the firefighting unit’s control room. “The fire started on the third floor where they make different types of crests.”
