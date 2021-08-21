City corporation suspends trade licences of businesses at fire-ravaged Banani building
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Aug 2021 10:18 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2021 10:20 PM BdST
The Dhaka North City Corporation has suspended licences of the business entities housed in a building that caught fire on Saturday.
Mayor Atiqul Islam announced the decision during a visit to the building at Chairman Bari in Banani after the firefighters doused the fire.
The suspension will remain in place until the organisations follow the building code and fulfil conditions set by the Fire Service and Civil Defence, he said. “Their trade licences won’t be renewed if they do not fulfil the conditions.”
Fifteen fire service units joined forces and doused the fire in a four-hour battle.
Offices of Ananda TV are on the second floor of the building.
The fire started around 9:15 am on the third floor occupied by Amecon, a manufacturer of gift items. People identify the building by the same name.
There were no casualties in the fire as people working nearby left their buildings and nearby garment factories gave their workers the day off, the police said.
But chaos in the wake of the fire disrupted traffic along the road, causing huge tailbacks and traffic congestions spread to other parts of the city.
- 3,991 virus cases, lowest daily count in a month
- 'Why don't you seek bail': Pori Moni to lawyers
- Pori Moni arrives in court
- Hasina motorcade attack: Fugitive convict arrested
- Fire breaks out at Banani building
- Virus deaths top 25,000
- Shias observe Ashura amid pandemic
- 21-month extension for govt job seekers
- Bangladesh counts 3,991 new virus cases, lowest in a month
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- Pori Moni arrives in court, no bail plea made
- 2002 attack on Hasina's motorcade: Police arrest fugitive convict in Dhaka
- Fire breaks out at building in Dhaka’s Banani
- Death reference of Aug 21 grenade attack convicts ‘ready’ for High Court hearing
Most Read
- Banani fire brought under control after nearly four hours
- Residents panic as building tilts in Dhaka’s Sutrapur
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- Court orders Pori Moni back to jail in drugs case
- ‘We sneaked past the crowd’: Airline pilot recounts escape from Kabul
- Bangladesh counts 3,991 new virus cases, lowest in a month
- Hypebeasts hit the road
- 2002 attack on Hasina's motorcade: Police arrest fugitive convict in Dhaka
- Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine is imminent
- Cowering in the bathroom: Some Afghans dread the Taliban knock at the door