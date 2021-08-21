City corporation suspends trade licences of businesses at fire-ravaged Banani building

Mayor Atiqul Islam announced the decision during a visit to the building at Chairman Bari in Banani after the firefighters doused the fire.

The suspension will remain in place until the organisations follow the building code and fulfil conditions set by the Fire Service and Civil Defence, he said. “Their trade licences won’t be renewed if they do not fulfil the conditions.”

Fifteen fire service units joined forces and doused the fire in a four-hour battle.

Though the building is next to a city thoroughfare, firemen struggled to extinguish the blazes because there were no sources of water nearby, the fire service said.

Offices of Ananda TV are on the second floor of the building.

The fire started around 9:15 am on the third floor occupied by Amecon, a manufacturer of gift items. People identify the building by the same name.

There were no casualties in the fire as people working nearby left their buildings and nearby garment factories gave their workers the day off, the police said.

But chaos in the wake of the fire disrupted traffic along the road, causing huge tailbacks and traffic congestions spread to other parts of the city.