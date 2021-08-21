Bangladesh counts 3,991 new virus cases, lowest in a month

The death toll from the disease rose by 120, the lowest daily total since the end of June, in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, according to the latest government data. The total death toll from the coronavirus rose to 25,143.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 40 fatalities and 2,139 infections. Chattogram tallied 27 deaths and 996 cases, Khulna 15 deaths and 211 cases, and Sylhet 13 deaths and 200 cases.

Nationwide, another 7,666 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,355,421.

As many as 23,882 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 16.71 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 93.02 percent and the mortality rate at 1.73 percent.

Globally, over 210.92 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.41 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.