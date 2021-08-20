Shia Muslims in Bangladesh observe Ashura in pandemic

On Friday, the Hussaini Dalal Imambara was abuzz with scores of devotees as they performed the mourning rituals in remembrance of the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussain in Kerbala.

Devotees marched barefoot around the Imambara premises, carrying red, black and green flags amid traditional Ashura chants.

Thousands of women, men and children from different parts of the capital flocked to the Imambara ahead of the ceremony at 10 am.

Everyone had to go through a tight security protocol, while no one was allowed inside without a face mask.

Jasim Uddin Mollah, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Lalbagh division, said, “Everyone had to enter through an archway. The way in and out is also different."

Ashura is observed on the 10th day of the lunar month Muharram in the Islamic calendar. It marks the climax of the remembrance of Muharram when Shia Muslims commemorate the slaying of Imam Hussein ibn Ali in 680 AD in the Battle of Kerbala in modern-day Iraq.

The day marks sacrifice and mourning in the Muslim community all over the world. Muslims in Bangladesh, especially the Shia Muslims, observe the day with religious rituals.

Earlier, young men would be seen carrying sharp weapons and flagellating themselves with it at the Tazia march but that was banned after a militant attack during the preparation of the procession in 2015.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police later banned sharp weapons, fire and sticks from the procession.

Traditionally, the Tazia procession would be taken out of Imambara every year to parade along different streets of Dhaka before coming to a halt at the symbolic Karbala ground in Dhanmondi. But the government banned the procession as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus infection.

This year, the pilgrims walked in circles and recreated the events that took place at Kerbala while others were seen praying in front of the graves inside Imambara.

MM Firoz Hossain, caretaker of Imambara, said the ceremony will end with a sermon after the Maghrib prayers.

Apart from Bara Katra, Paltan, Mohammadpur Shia Mosque, Mirpur Kerbala Imambara, Ashura is also being observed in small Imambaras across Old Dhaka.