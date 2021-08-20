Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 25,000
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Aug 2021 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2021 05:26 PM BdST
Bangladesh has crossed the grim milestone of 25,000 deaths from COVID-19 on the back of 145 new fatalities in a day. The death toll currently stands at 25,023.
The caseload climbed to 1,453,203 after 5,993 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions in the past 24 hours, logging 57 fatalities and 3,444 infections. Chattogram counted 43 deaths and 962 cases followed by Khulna with 15 deaths and 396 cases in the same period.
Nationwide, another 10,573 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,347,755.
As many as 34,892 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 17.18 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 92.74 percent and the mortality rate at 1.72 percent.
Globally, over 210.07 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.40 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
