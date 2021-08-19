Police get another day to interrogate Pori Moni, bail petition scrapped
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2021 12:05 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2021 12:51 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has dismissed the bail petition of actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, better known by her screen name Pori Moni, and granted law enforcers one more day to interrogate her in their custody over a narcotics case.
The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam made the decision on Thursday after hearing both the petitions for remand and bail. Pori Moni was brought to the court from the Kashimpur jail on Thursday morning.
The CID, the agency investigating the case, can interrogate Pori Moni on one of the next three workdays, the court said. The interrogation will have to follow the instructions set out by the High Court on this matter, it added.
The actress was recently the subject of public discussion after she accused a businessman of attempting to rape her at a boat club in Dhaka.
RAB on Aug 4 raided the house of Pori Moni in Banani and seized a “significant amount” of imported alcohol and other narcotics from the premises.
Then, on Aug 5, the court granted police four days to interrogate the actress over the case. Another two-day remand was granted on Aug 10. On Aug 13, after the term for the remand ended, the actress was denied bail and sent to jail.
The CID, the agency tasked with investigating the case, is requesting another remand from the court to interrogate her further. Pori Moni’s lawyers will petition the judge to scrap the remand appeal and grant her bail.
