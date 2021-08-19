Bangladesh logs 159 virus deaths, lowest daily count in over 6 weeks
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2021 05:25 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2021 05:25 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 159 new deaths from COVID-19, the lowest daily count since Jul 4, taking the total toll to 24,878.
The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,447,210 after 6,566 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 50 fatalities and 3,413 infections. Chattogram tallied 38 deaths and 1,101 cases, and Sylhet 23 deaths and 478 cases.
Nationwide, another 10,153 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,337,181.
As many as 37,226 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 17.64 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 92.40 percent and the mortality rate at 1.72 percent.
Globally, over 209.33 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.39 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Barishal bus service resumes
- Hifazat chief Junaid Babunagari dies
- Pori Moni back in Dhaka court
- Bashundhara boss, 10 others sued for 'libel'
- Anvir cleared of Muniya death charges
- Ex-Kurigram DC Sultana gets 2-year halt on raise
- Tully suspects int’l links in Bangabandhu’s killing
- Pori Moni bail hearing delayed
- Bangladesh logs 159 virus deaths, lowest daily count in over 6 weeks
- Barishal bus service resumes after clashes between AL activists and police
- Hifazat-e Islam chief Junaid Babunagari dies in Chattogram hospital
- Pori Moni brought to Dhaka court from Kashimpur prison
- Whip Shamsul Haque sues Bashundhara chairman, 10 others for ‘defamation’
- Bashundhara MD Anvir cleared of charges over death of college girl Muniya
Most Read
- Hasina orders quick reopening of schools
- Hifazat-e Islam chief Junaid Babunagari dies in Chattogram hospital
- Police get another day to interrogate Pori Moni, bail petition scrapped
- Council may rule Afghanistan, Taliban to reach out to soldiers, pilots
- Whip Shamsul Haque sues Bashundhara chairman, 10 others for ‘defamation’
- Taliban go door-to-door telling fearful Afghans to work
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- Taliban respond with force to an outpouring of public anger
- UAE says Afghanistan's Ghani is in Gulf Arab state
- Kuwait to resume commercial flights with Bangladesh, India