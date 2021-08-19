Bangladesh logs 159 virus deaths, lowest daily count in over 6 weeks

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,447,210 after 6,566 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 50 fatalities and 3,413 infections. Chattogram tallied 38 deaths and 1,101 cases, and Sylhet 23 deaths and 478 cases.

Nationwide, another 10,153 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,337,181.

As many as 37,226 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 17.64 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 92.40 percent and the mortality rate at 1.72 percent.

Globally, over 209.33 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.39 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.