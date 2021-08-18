Pori Moni bail hearing delayed, police seek new remand order
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2021 01:05 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2021 01:05 PM BdST
The bail hearing of actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni, has been delayed once more after the CID requested an additional five-day remand to interrogate her over the narcotics case filed at Banani Police Station.
On Wednesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas, in the presence of the suspect, set Thursday as the date for the remand hearing. As such, the bail petition filed by Pori Moni’s lawyer was not heard by the court.
“We did not know about the remand petition,” said Pori Moni’s lawyer Mojibur Rahman. Due to the update to the case, the defence will be seeking a dismissal of the remand petition and requesting bail, he said.
On Aug 16, Mojibur Rahman had petitioned Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury for bail. The court had set Aug 18 for the hearing.
Around 4 pm on Aug 4, RAB conducted a raid on the house of Pori Moni in Banani. They seized a “significant amount” of imported alcohol and other narcotics from the premises.
Then, on Aug 5, the court granted police four days to interrogate the actress over the case. Another two-day remand was granted on Aug 10. On Aug 13, after the term for the remand ended, the actress was denied bail and sent to jail.
