Poet Helal Hafiz hospitalised

The 73-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening under instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said National Press Club Vice President Hasan Hafiz. Major Dr Ashekuzzaman is overseeing his care.

“Helal Hafiz has been suffering from glaucoma for some time,” Hasan Hafiz told bdnews24.com. “He is also suffering from kidneys, diabetes and neurological ailments.”

“He was tested for COVID a few weeks ago and the report came back negative. But recently his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to the CMH on Tuesday evening. They are to conduct a range of tests today. More details will be available later on.”

Helal Hafiz is suffering from vision loss in one eye due to glaucoma. The condition of the other is poor.

Glaucoma is a condition where the optic nerve connecting the eye to the brain is damaged and causes a patient to slowly lose their eyesight.

Helal Hafiz was born in Netrokona on Oct 7, 1948. He was a student at Dhaka University and has also worked as a journalist.

His first book of poetry, ‘Je Jole Agun Jole’ was published in 1986 and brought him to the height of popularity. His poems became the chants and slogans of the anti-authoritarian movement across the country.

After the eighties, Helal Hafiz withdrew from the public eye. His second book, ‘Kobita 71’ was published in 2012 – some 26 years later.

In 2013, Hafiz received the Bangla Academy Literary Award. He is also the recipient of many other honours.