Bashundhara MD Anvir cleared of charges over death of college girl Muniya
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2021 10:14 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2021 10:14 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has acquitted Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir of charges of instigating college girl Mosarat Jahan Muniya to take her own life.
Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order on Wednesday, rejecting a ‘no-confidence’ petition of Muniya’s sister Nusrat Jahan Tania on the police report in the case.
The judge did not explain why he cleared Anvir of the charges, said court police’s General Recording Officer Sub-Inspector Md Alamgir.
M Sarwar Hossain, one of the lawyers for plaintiff Tania, said they would move the High Court for a review of the magistrate’s order. “We knew that the order would be what it is.”
The police investigation absolved Anvir of the responsibility for the suicide of Muniya.
“The investigation did not find evidence of Bashundhara Group MD Sayem Sobhan Anvir inciting the suicide of Muniya,” said Sudeep Kumar Chakravarty, deputy commissioner of the Gulshan branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, after the report was submitted on Jul 19.
Tania started the case at Gulshan Police Station against Anvir after the body of the college student was found hanging in a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Apr 26.
Muniya was an HSC candidate at a college in Dhaka. After losing her parents, she was living in the capital alone while other members of her family were in Cumilla.
According to the case dossier, Sayem had an “affair” with Muniya and used to visit her at the flat he had rented for her.
Tania alleged he had promised to marry Muniya, but later refused, threatened her and asked her to leave, which prompted her to kill herself.
- Tully suspects int’l links in Bangabandhu’s killing
- Pori Moni bail hearing delayed
- How worried should Bangladesh be about Taliban?
- We must repay debt to Bangabandhu: PM
- Govt officials to undergo dope tests: minister
- 11 bodies of missing Rohingya recovered
- Govt to bar Tazia procession in pandemic
- Daily count: 198 virus deaths, 7,535 cases
- Two-year freeze on pay hike of ex-Kurigram DC Sultana
- Mark Tully senses international connections behind Bangabandhu’s assassination
- Hasina orders secretaries to ensure proper execution of development plan
- Poet Helal Hafiz hospitalised
- Pori Moni bail hearing delayed, police seek new remand order
- How worried should Bangladesh be about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan?
Most Read
- Bangladesh to resume air bubble flights with India on Aug 20
- What if you could become invisible to mosquitoes?
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- How worried should Bangladesh be about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan?
- Pori Moni bail hearing delayed, police seek new remand order
- Bangladesh reports 172 virus deaths, 7,248 cases in a day
- Hasina orders quick reopening of schools
- Taliban, striking dovish tone, promise peace and women's rights under Islam
- The Taliban’s leaders: Worldly and ‘inclusive’ or ruthless ideologues?
- Deadly Jalalabad protests as Taliban consolidate Islamist rule