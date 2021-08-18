Bashundhara MD Anvir cleared of charges over death of college girl Muniya

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order on Wednesday, rejecting a ‘no-confidence’ petition of Muniya’s sister Nusrat Jahan Tania on the police report in the case.

The judge did not explain why he cleared Anvir of the charges, said court police’s General Recording Officer Sub-Inspector Md Alamgir.

M Sarwar Hossain, one of the lawyers for plaintiff Tania, said they would move the High Court for a review of the magistrate’s order. “We knew that the order would be what it is.”

The police investigation absolved Anvir of the responsibility for the suicide of Muniya.

“The investigation did not find evidence of Bashundhara Group MD Sayem Sobhan Anvir inciting the suicide of Muniya,” said Sudeep Kumar Chakravarty, deputy commissioner of the Gulshan branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, after the report was submitted on Jul 19.

Tania started the case at Gulshan Police Station against Anvir after the body of the college student was found hanging in a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Apr 26.

Muniya was an HSC candidate at a college in Dhaka. After losing her parents, she was living in the capital alone while other members of her family were in Cumilla.

According to the case dossier, Sayem had an “affair” with Muniya and used to visit her at the flat he had rented for her.

Tania alleged he had promised to marry Muniya, but later refused, threatened her and asked her to leave, which prompted her to kill herself.