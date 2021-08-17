Sister seeks reinvestigation into Muniya’s death in petition to court
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2021 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2021 02:46 PM BdST
Nusrat Jahan Tania, the sister of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya, has filed a petition expressing “no confidence” in the final police investigation report that absolved Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir of culpability in her suicide. Her rejection means that she believes the investigation into her sister’s death was unreliable.
Nusrat, the plaintiff in the case over inciting her sister’s suicide, petitioned the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury on Tuesday to reassign the case to a separate investigative body.
The court will make a decision on the matter after examining the case documents, Advocate Masud Salahuddin, who represented the plaintiff, told bdnews24.com.
“The investigation was conducted in a biased manner. Various video and audio recordings have gone viral online. The investigation has deprived Muniya’s family of justice. If the investigation is not reassigned to a separate investigative body, the child of a Liberation War freedom fighter will be denied justice.”
The plaintiff’s lawyer explained the objection to the investigation report, stating that the case should not only fall under section 9 (1) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, but also section 9 (2) of the law and also section 302 of the Penal Code.
“Suicide related to rape falls under those laws.”
“The investigation authorities did not mention examining the CCTV footage in their report, or note its observation and analysis of it. They did not look at the autopsy report, or, they did not pay attention to it. They did not discuss their findings with the plaintiffs either.”
The ‘final report’ in the case was submitted to the court on Jul 19.
“The investigation did not find evidence of Bashundhara Group MD Sayem Sobhan Anvir inciting the suicide of Muniya and so, the final report has recommended his name be dropped from the case,” Sudeep Kumar Chakravarty, deputy commissioner of the Gulshan branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, had said at the time.
Another of the plaintiff’s lawyers, Barrister M Sarowar Hossain, had attempted to submit their rejection of the investigation report on Jul 29, but was unable to due to the lockdown that halted regular court proceedings.
The building in Dhaka's Gulshan where college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan.
Muniya, the college student, was found dead in a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Apr 19.
The victim’s sister, Nusrat Jahan, filed a case with Gulshan Police Station accusing Anvir of inciting the suicide.
Muniya was an HSC candidate at a college in Dhaka. After losing her parents, she was living in the capital alone while other members of her family were in Cumilla.
According to the case filed by Muniya’s family, Anvir had an “affair” with Muniya and used to visit her at a Gulshan flat he rented for her.
They allege that he had promised to marry her, but later refused, threatened her and asked her to leave, which spurred her to suicide.
The Bashundhara Group MD has not made a statement to the media regarding the incident. Though an interim bail petition on his behalf was submitted to the High Court near the end of April, it was not heard due to the lockdown.
- Woman gets trafficked to rescue daughter
- Bangladeshis who joined Taliban will be arrested: DMP
- Dhaka snubs request to shelter Afghans
- Pori Moni bail hearing on Aug 18
- HC bans online games PUBG, Free Fire
- City Bank sues over Pori Moni reports
- 6 die in Habiganj road crash
- 7 of 9 Bangladeshis in Kabul are accounted for
- Sister seeks reinvestigation into Muniya’s death in petition to court
- Cricket stars’ fading, damaged sculpture mars Chattogram
- Bangladesh woman gets trafficked to India in desperate rescue of daughter
- Bangladeshis who joined Taliban will be arrested on return: Dhaka police chief
- Overburdened with Rohingya, Bangladesh refuses US request to shelter Afghans
- Pori Moni bail hearing set for Aug 18
Most Read
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Russia says Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash
- Overburdened with Rohingya, Bangladesh refuses US request to shelter Afghans
- Bangladesh will accept if Taliban form a government of the people: foreign minister
- Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal
- City Bank files lawsuit over reports on Pori Moni-banker links
- An iconic bridge sees US allies flee Afghanistan as Soviets did
- Opposition Leader Raushon Ershad in ICU with respiratory issues
- Bangladesh logs 174 virus deaths, 6,959 cases in a day