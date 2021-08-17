Govt officials to undergo drug test once a year: minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2021 11:46 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2021 11:46 PM BdST
Bangladesh is set to implement drug testing for government officials and employees once a year and while entering service as part of the efforts to deter the use of narcotics, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
Action will be taken against those who fail the tests, he told reporters after presiding over an inter-ministerial meeting on drugs and security at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
Dope testing will also be conducted in educational institutions, he added.
"Those who seek admission to universities and colleges along with new teachers will come under the dope testing programme."
Asked when the tests would be carried out, he said: "We have held discussions over. The cabinet secretary will announce the decision.”
The decision is grounded on the prime minister's call for a 'zero-tolerance' poliy towards drug use. "We talked about how drugs can be controlled, its sources and the victims.
“We don't make drugs here -- they come from outside. Our youth are the victims. We have discussed what can be done to save this generation."
The home minister said some dangerous drugs have been distributed through courier services in recent times, adding, "The postal department has been instructed to make arrangements so that it does not pass through couriers.
"They should take action by installing scanners and look through goods the packages that are sent for delivery. Those who do not abide by this decision will be punished. ”
