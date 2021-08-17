Cricket stars’ fading, damaged sculpture mars Chattogram
Even as shining cricket stars are brightening Bangladesh's image, the fading and damaged sculpture dedicated to them at Chattogram’s Nimtala Biswaroad bend looks like a scene from a horror movie because of poor maintenance and a lack of renovation.
Chattogram City Corporation set up the sculpture of 11 cricketers at Nimtala Biswaroad bend during the 2011 World Cup.
The sculpture has become frail due to an absence of restoration work for an extensive period of time.
The paint coating the figures of the cricketers' sculpture at Nimtala Biswaroad bend in Chattogram is chipped and damaged.
The vibrant green and red jerseys of the cricketers' sculpture in Chattogram have faded.
The figure of a bowler has lost an arm.
The figure of a batsman has lost an arm and the bat it was holding.
A figure of the cricketers' sculpture has fallen over and also lost an arm.