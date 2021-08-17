Bangladeshis who joined Taliban will be arrested on return: Dhaka police chief

Speaking to reporters at his office on Monday, Shafiqul Islam said information on these Bangladeshis are available with the intelligence agencies.

“Those who're working on the matter are on alert. If the returnees from Afghanistan try to enter Bangladesh, they'll be arrested and tried.”

He said the Taliban, after overthrowing the US-backed government, will try to inspire others into jihad. “This wave will reach all the countries of the sub-continent. We’re ready for this and we need to work in a coordinated manner.”

Shafiqul said the rise of militancy in Bangladesh stems from the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan.

Many of the Bangladeshis who had fought for the Taliban later went on to form militant groups, such as Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami Bangladesh or HuJIB and Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or JMB.