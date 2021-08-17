Bangladesh woman gets trafficked to India in desperate rescue of daughter

The Rapid Action Battalion on Sunday night arrested three suspected members of the human-trafficking gang that had first tricked the teenaged daughter into sex trade and then unknowingly trafficked the mother.

The RAB presented the suspects of the group known as Kallu-Nagin gang -- Kalu alias Kallu, 40, Md Shohag alias Nagin, 32, and Billal Hossain, 41 -- at a news conference in Dhaka on Monday.

The elite police unit’s spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said the woman of Mirpur’s Pallabi had concealed her identity and contacted the gang after the 17-year-old girl was trafficked in January this year.

"The gang also trafficked the mother to India. She managed to escape fooling the gang and later found her daughter in a brothel in North Dinajpur," Moin said.

The two were handed to Bangladesh through a flag meeting with India.

The Kallu-Nagin gang lures women and traffic them into India with false promises of job in markets, superstores and beauty salons. Women from the poor and lower middle-class background are their primary target, Moin said.

The RAB official said Kallu led the gang while Billal coordinated activities in the bordering regions of the country. They have around 20-25 members, including women.

The gang is active in Mirpur, Gazipur and Tejgaon areas of Dhaka as well.

During interrogations, the arrestees said they had trafficked women through land and river routes in several steps.

"Kallu told us that each victim was sold to a middleman in India for Tk 100,000 to Tk 150,000," Moin said.

Billal, and another suspect, Rajia Khatun, served a whole year in jail in 2018 in a case lodged against them with the Pallabi police.

Kallu was also behind bars five years ago.

The development came after a video of a sexual assault on a Bangladeshi woman in India led to the arrests of a number of suspects and the revelation that hundreds of women are trafficked from Bangladesh to India for sex trade.

Several rescued women have recounted the terrifying experience they had with the traffickers.