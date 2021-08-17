Bangladesh to bar Tazia procession in pandemic

Health restrictions on religious events imposed due to the pandemic will be maintained during the Muslim holiday, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Accordingly, all Tazia marches, processions and rallies will be barred on this sacred Muharram.”

However, people will be allowed to perform the necessary religious rituals to mark the occasion, provided that health restrictions and social distancing are maintained.

Ashura falls on Aug 20 this year.

MM Firoz Hossain of the Hussaini Dalan Imambara told bdnews24.com that Ashura would be observed on Friday and that various events would be held at the Imambara starting at 10 am to commemorate it.

Last year’s events were also held indoors to the pandemic, he said.