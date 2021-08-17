Bangladesh to bar Tazia procession in pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2021 05:48 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2021 05:48 PM BdST
The Ministry of Religious Affairs has barred the traditional Shia Muslim ritual of Tazia processions that come after days of mourning.
Health restrictions on religious events imposed due to the pandemic will be maintained during the Muslim holiday, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Accordingly, all Tazia marches, processions and rallies will be barred on this sacred Muharram.”
However, people will be allowed to perform the necessary religious rituals to mark the occasion, provided that health restrictions and social distancing are maintained.
Ashura falls on Aug 20 this year.
MM Firoz Hossain of the Hussaini Dalan Imambara told bdnews24.com that Ashura would be observed on Friday and that various events would be held at the Imambara starting at 10 am to commemorate it.
Last year’s events were also held indoors to the pandemic, he said.
- Woman gets trafficked to rescue daughter
- Bangladeshis who joined Taliban will be arrested: DMP
- Dhaka snubs request to shelter Afghans
- Pori Moni bail hearing on Aug 18
- HC bans online games PUBG, Free Fire
- City Bank sues over Pori Moni reports
- 6 die in Habiganj road crash
- 7 of 9 Bangladeshis in Kabul are accounted for
- Bangladesh to bar Tazia procession in pandemic
- Bangladesh logs 198 virus deaths, 7,535 new cases in a day
- Sister seeks reinvestigation into Muniya’s death in petition to court
- Cricket stars’ fading, damaged sculpture mars Chattogram
- Bangladesh woman gets trafficked to India in desperate rescue of daughter
- Bangladeshis who joined Taliban will be arrested on return: Dhaka police chief
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- Overburdened with Rohingya, Bangladesh refuses US request to shelter Afghans
- Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal
- Bangladesh will accept if Taliban form a government of the people: foreign minister
- Russia says Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash
- Opposition Leader Raushon Ershad in ICU with respiratory issues
- City Bank files lawsuit over reports on Pori Moni-banker links
- Bangladeshis who joined Taliban will be arrested on return: Dhaka police chief
- Biden offers strong defence of his decision to pull out of Afghanistan