Bangladesh must repay its debt to Bangabandhu: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2021 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2021 11:58 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her government is striving to build the 'golden Bengal' envisioned by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to repay the debt the country owes to its founding father.
The prime minister made the remarks during a programme broadcast by BTV on Tuesday to mark National Mourning Day.
“Bangladesh today is a wonder to the whole world in terms of development. The sacrifice of the Father of the Mation can never go in vain. He has given his blood for the people of this country."
"Our only goal is to repay the debt. We have to build a developed, prosperous, hunger and poverty free Bangladesh as imagined by the Father of the Nation. Our journey will be based on those ideals.”
Four years after Bangladesh's independence, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family were assassinated on Aug 15, 1975. His two daughters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, survived as they were abroad at the time.
Highlighting the pain of losing loved ones, Hasina said, “I have lost everything. I know, the feeling of loss is very painful. I am enduring that hardship and working towards a goal. The goal is to change the fate of the people of this country by turning that grief into strength.
"The dream of my father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be fulfilled."
