Bangladesh logs 198 virus deaths, 7,535 new cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,433,396 after 7,535 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and cases among the eight divisions, logging 72 fatalities and 4,335 infections. Chattogram tallied 52 deaths and 1,325 cases, and Khulna 26 deaths and 471 cases.

Nationwide, another 12,950 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,314,916.

As many as 39,218 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 19.18 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 91.73 percent and the mortality rate at 1.71 percent.

Globally, over 207.91 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.37 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.