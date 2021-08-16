6 die in crash between truck and autorickshaw in Habiganj

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the Nasratpur Gate area around 8 am, said Shayestaganj Police OC Ajaychandra Deb.

The dead have been identified as Rahela Khatun, 30, Swapan Mia, 28, Abdul Ahad, 35, Ala Uddin, 35, Shohag Mia, 26, and Hunfa Begum, 27.

Locals say they all worked at the Pran-RFL company in Olipur.

The autorickshaw, headed from Shayestaganj to Olipur, crashed head-on into a truck from Dhaka. Six passengers died on the spot.

The local fire service recovered the bodies.