Bangladesh logs 187 virus deaths, 6,684 new cases in a day
News Desk,
Published: 15 Aug 2021 05:15 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2021 05:15 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 187 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 24,175.
The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,418,902 after 6,684 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Sunday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 71 fatalities and 3,189 infections. Chattogram tallied 39 deaths and 1,271 cases, Khulna 21 deaths and 420 cases.
Nationwide, another 11,371 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,292,698.
As many as 33,001 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 20.25 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 91.11 percent and the mortality rate at 1.70 percent.
Globally, over 206.84 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 4.36 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
