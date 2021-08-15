Bangladesh has information on seven of nine citizens in Kabul amid Taliban advance

Six Bangladeshi workers of BRAC International in Afghanistan have taken shelter at the home of the organisation’s country director, Md Zahangir Alam said on Sunday evening.

Three other Bangladeshis had been in a prison. One of them contacted the embassy after the Taliban freed the prisoners.

Three Bangladeshis left Afghanistan for home on Friday and the six others are scheduled to leave by Aug 22, according to BRAC.

The ambassador to Uzbekistan, Zahangir works with concurrent accreditation to Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan as Bangladesh has no embassy in the two central Asian countries.

He said he had talked to Karim Sikder of Dhaka, the senior most among the BRAC employees in Kabul.

They are trying to catch a flight on Aug 18, according to the ambassador.

The five others are Asaduzzaman of Rangpur, Mohammad Sarfaraj of Dhaka, Kamal Hossain of Jashore, Rafiqul Haque Mridha of Faridpur, and Yusuf Hossain of Noakhali.

The ambassador could not confirm whether the three Bangladeshi inmates, Moin Al Mesbah of Khulna, Kausar Sultan of Dhaka and Obaidullah of Noakhali, left Pul-e-Charkhi prison after the Taliban takeover.

One of them has been advised to avoid the Taliban and return home in the next available flight, said Zahangir.

The Bangladesh authorities have opened two hotline numbers to assist if any Bangladeshi faces problem in Afghanistan. The numbers are: +998 – 999119102 and +998 – 974402201.

“It’s become very difficult to gather information as the government there has no power now. I’m trying to collect news through a human rights activist, but she can’t contact me now due to a lack of electricity,” said Zahangir.

BRAC “could not clearly say” whether there are Bangladeshis in other parts of Afghanistan, according to him.

The NGO has taken steps to ensure security of its workers in Afghanistan, BRAC International Executive Director Shameran Abed said in a statement on Friday.

It now has nearly 3,000 workers in 10 Afghan provinces after launching operations around two decades ago. They are supporting the Afghans on education, health, community development, food and other sectors.

Five foreign workers, including three Bangladeshis, were out of the country on vacation. They have been asked not to return to Afghanistan.