7 of a family die as microbus crashes into ditch in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Aug 2021 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2021 12:48 PM BdST
Seven people belonging to the same family have died after their microbus veered out of control and crashed into a roadside ditch in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria Upazila. Another person was injured in the accident.
Three of the dead are women and two are children, said Chakaria Police Station chief Shaker Mohammad Zubayer.
The accident occurred on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway in the Bondibazar area around 11:15 am, the police official said.
The victims were residents of the Malumghat area of Chakaria, Zubayer said, but added that their identities had yet to be confirmed.
According to the OC, the microbus was damaged when it fell into the ditch. Locals rescued the victims from the deep water in the ditch and took them to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex. Doctors there declared seven dead.
