Woman who jumped off Buriganga bridge found dead after 34 hours

The body of Nusrat Akhter Mala was found floating in the Buriganga at Pagla's Taltala around 9:30 am Saturday, almost 34 hours after she flung herself into the river.

Barishal-native Nusrat was a resident of Mir Hajirbag in Jatrabari.

"Fire Service and police were looking for her until Friday evening. On Saturday, her relatives began scouting the river on a boat and later informed the police upon discovering her body," Kaium Ali Sardar, officer-in-charge of Sadarghat River Police, said.

Locals saw Nusrat and her husband 'Mojibur' having a heated exchange near the bridge late on Thursday night. A few moments later, Nusrat jumped off the bridge, OC Kaium said, citing witnesses.

Asma Begum, an aunt of Nusrat, said she married Mojibur about a year ago after an affair. "They (Mojibor and Nusrat) were in an unhappy marriage. He even used to beat her in front of us,"

Mojibur lived with Nusrat and his mother in his home in Mir Hajirbag area for a time.

But just two months after the marriage, he left the house and began staying in a mess-room, where he also made face coverings for a living, Asma said.

His mother went back to her village home in Patuakhali, and Nusrat began to stay at her parents’ house. But the couple would occasionally go out together.

They went on such an outing on Thursday when things took a tragic turn, said Asma.

Police have detained Mujibor in connection with the incident, according to OC Kaium.