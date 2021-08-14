Travellers told to avoid Shimulia-Banglabazar route after third collision
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Aug 2021 03:20 AM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2021 03:20 AM BdST
The authorities have asked travellers to avoid Shimulia-Banglabazar route by limiting ferrboats on the waterway after the third incident of a vessel crashing into a Padma Bridge pillar in three weeks.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation spokesman Nazrul Islam Misha said on Friday they took the decision to curb travel on the route because it is difficult to control the vessels due to strong currents.
The travellers can use alternative routes from Paturia to Daultadia, and Chandpur to Shariatpur to cross the river, he said.
Asked if ferry operations on Shimulia-Banglabazar route will be closed, the BIWTC Chairman Syed Tajul Islam said only hearses will be allowed on the ferries and the other vehicles will need to take the alternative routes.
The BIWTC has also suspended the two operators of the ferry involved in the latest incident on Friday morning. They are Badal Hossain and Abdur Rashid. Two other operators had also been suspended for negligence after the second incident.
The authorities decided to bar ferries carrying heavy vehicles from travelling under the bridge as well after the second incident, but it could not stop the third from occurring.
Officials held a meeting on Friday night on the issue as State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said ferries crashing into pillars of the under-constriction bridge again and again has left the government “uncomfortable”.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said it should be investigated whether the collisions were a deliberate act and parts of a “conspiracy”.
The government is mulling about relocating the ferry pier from Banglabazar to Majhikandi.
After visiting the site of crash on Friday, Khalid said it will not be possible to use the pier in Banglabazar for the safety of the bridge after the construction of the Padma Bridge ends. The government expects to open the bridge to traffic in 2022.
The state minister asked the authorities to use rubber coating on the ferries to avoid damage.
