Police press narcotics charges against Nasir Mahmood, Omi
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Aug 2021 01:30 PM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2021 01:30 PM BdST
Detective police have filed a chargesheet in a narcotics case against businessman Nasir U Mahmood, who was also accused by actress Pori Moni of attempted rape and murder in a separate case, and Tuhin Siddiqui Omi.
The two were “found to be connected” with narcotics seized by the police. However, three women arrested alongside Nasir Mahmood and Omi were dropped from the narcotics case filed with the Airport Police Station.
“We filed a chargesheet against Nasir and Omi quite a few days ago after we found they were connected to the narcotics,” Harun-Or-Rashid, joint commissioner of detective police, told bdnews24.com.
The drugs were found on Nasir and Omi and so they cannot be dropped from the chargesheet, said Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the Gulshan Detective Branch.
“We arrested them based on digital evidence and recovered drugs from them. The drugs were tested by the relevant authority and proved to be illegal substances.”
The women who were arrested from the scene were left out of the chargesheet, he said. “They were lured into doing what they did. They were driven by temptation. Their participation was involuntary as they worked for them as employees or depended on them for subsistence. Coercion played a role too.”
Actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, known by her screen name Pori Moni, had accused Nasir Mahmood of attempting to rape and murder her at the Boat Club on the bank of the Turag River in Dhaka. She filed a case over the incident at Savar Police Station on Jun 14.
Police arrested Nasir, Omi and three women from a house in Uttara in connection with the case.
However, the investigation into the case filed by Pori Moni, was not yet complete.
Asked about the issue, Dhaka District Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain Sarder told bdnews24.com that the investigation was ongoing.
