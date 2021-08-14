Police investigating rape charges against SP Moktar

The superintendent of police, currently working at the Police Bureau of Investigation in Bagerhat, is accused of raping the colleague several times in Sudan and Dhaka in a case filed at Uttara East Police Station on Thursday.

“We’ve got down to business. An investigation officer has been assigned. We’re keeping track of the accused,” said Saiful Islam, assistant commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Airport Zone.

The high-ups have asked the investigators to proceed “as per the merit” of the case.

“We’re following the orders,” said Saiful.

Asked if they were looking for Moktar, Saiful said, “Definitely, definitely.”

The superintendent is accused of raping the plaintiff on a UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan’s Darfur in 2019.

He also allegedly forced her into having sex with him at a hotel in Dhaka’s Uttara by making false promise of marriage after the two returned to Bangladesh.