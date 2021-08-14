Police investigating rape charges against SP Moktar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Aug 2021 01:37 AM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2021 01:53 AM BdST
Police have launched an investigation into rape charges brought by a female inspector against SP Moktar Hossain.
The superintendent of police, currently working at the Police Bureau of Investigation in Bagerhat, is accused of raping the colleague several times in Sudan and Dhaka in a case filed at Uttara East Police Station on Thursday.
“We’ve got down to business. An investigation officer has been assigned. We’re keeping track of the accused,” said Saiful Islam, assistant commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Airport Zone.
The high-ups have asked the investigators to proceed “as per the merit” of the case.
“We’re following the orders,” said Saiful.
Asked if they were looking for Moktar, Saiful said, “Definitely, definitely.”
The superintendent is accused of raping the plaintiff on a UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan’s Darfur in 2019.
He also allegedly forced her into having sex with him at a hotel in Dhaka’s Uttara by making false promise of marriage after the two returned to Bangladesh.
- Train-truck collision in Gazipur cuts off Dhaka’s rail links with Chattogram, Sylhet
- Actress Pori Moni quarantined as she lands in jail on drug charges
- China sends 1m more Sinopharm COVID vaccine doses and syringes to Bangladesh as gift
- Ferry-Padma Bridge collisions ‘embarrass’ government, says state minister
- Bangladesh's virus cases top 1.4 million, another 197 die
- First Hong Kong election under revamped system to be largely uncontested
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Court turns down actress Pori Moni’s bail appeal, orders her to jail
- Sikder Group MD Ron and brother Dipu cleared of attempted murder charges
- US asks Taliban to spare its embassy in coming fight for Kabul
- Ferry rams into pillar of Padma Bridge for third time in three weeks
- Australia coach Langer argues with CA staffer over Bangladesh song video after series loss
- Afghan commander Ismail Khan captured as Taliban seize Herat
- Bangladesh's virus cases top 1.4 million, another 197 die
- Actress Pori Moni quarantined as she lands in jail on drug charges
- Peru study finds Sinopharm COVID vaccine 50.4% effective against infections