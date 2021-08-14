Expert panel fears spike in COVID cases as Bangladesh is unlocked
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Aug 2021 02:39 AM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2021 02:39 AM BdST
The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has aired its fear of a spurt in coronavirus infections now that the government has lifted almost all restrictions.
Life has returned to normal with nearly everything open after the end of the 18-day lockdown on Aug 10. Tourism hotspots, community centres and amusement centres will reopen on Aug 19.
The lockdown was not maintained strictly, but large gatherings and programmes were avoided, which improved the situation slightly but infections and deaths did not drop to satisfactory levels, the committee said in a statement after a meeting on Friday.
The national committee expressed concern over the government’s recent decisions to lift the restrictions in this situation.
The committee accepted the fact that the government has responsibilities to save livelihoods, but said the government rushed the decision to lift the lockdown.
“As a result, the fear of a rise in infection will grow and it will put the economy in more danger.”
The committee urged the government to review the decision to lift the lockdown, saying restrictions for one or two more weeks would have brought good results.
It recommended keeping the ban on gatherings, social programmes, tourism sites and community centres for ‘some more days’.
It also recommended banning dine-in services at restaurants, allowing public transports to take passengers at half the capacity, and ensuring mask rules.
