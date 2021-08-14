Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll approaches 24,000
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Aug 2021 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2021 05:37 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 178 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 23,988.
The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,412,218 after 6,885 people, the lowest daily count in three weeks, tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 67 fatalities and 4,157 infections. Chattogram tallied 45 deaths and 1,327 cases, Khulna 23 deaths and 322 cases.
Nationwide, another 7,805 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,281,327.
As many as 33,330 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 20.66 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 90.73 percent and the mortality rate at 1.7 percent.
Globally, over 206.33 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.34 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
